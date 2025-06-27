Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,255 Shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of News by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of News by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

News Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $29.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.23. News Corporation has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $30.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that News Corporation will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of News from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of News in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on News

News Company Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.