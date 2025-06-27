Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 31,422 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Moran Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 82.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,422 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSA. BMO Capital Markets cut Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Public Storage from $329.00 to $328.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Public Storage from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.64.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $288.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $298.67 and its 200 day moving average is $298.14. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $256.60 and a twelve month high of $369.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.06. Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 41.74%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.17%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

