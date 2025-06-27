Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 111 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Moran Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,905,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,278,454,000 after purchasing an additional 805,637 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,050,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,032,000 after purchasing an additional 522,032 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,660,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,757,000 after purchasing an additional 57,485 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,946,000 after purchasing an additional 23,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,115,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,290,000 after acquiring an additional 405,341 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LPLA. JMP Securities increased their price target on LPL Financial from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup cut LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen cut LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LPL Financial from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $405.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.69.

LPL Financial Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $364.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.19 and a 12-month high of $390.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.14.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 8.23%. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. Analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

About LPL Financial

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.