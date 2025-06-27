Moran Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Moran Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,059,505,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,462,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,398 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,592,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 16,346.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 876,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,608,000 after acquiring an additional 871,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,777,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SPG opened at $160.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.03. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.34 and a 1-year high of $190.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.04. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 67.32% and a net margin of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

