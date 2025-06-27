Moran Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)

Moran Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 90.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,240 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 49,909 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 37,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Lennar from $122.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Lennar from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

LEN opened at $109.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.33. Lennar Corporation has a 12 month low of $98.42 and a 12 month high of $187.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

