Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $712,000 Stock Position in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Moran Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 93.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,315 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in MSCI by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 69 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in MSCI by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.59, for a total transaction of $2,762,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,133,398.33. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $566.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $555.72 and a 200-day moving average of $571.88. MSCI Inc has a one year low of $478.33 and a one year high of $642.45.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.12. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 145.52% and a net margin of 39.08%. The company had revenue of $745.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.45 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 49.48%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $532.00 to $530.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $673.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.36.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

