Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Moran Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMLP. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $48.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.65. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $43.75 and a 52-week high of $53.24.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. This is a positive change from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

(Free Report)

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.