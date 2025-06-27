Moran Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 97,727 Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL)

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 97,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,486,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Carnival by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,249,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,745,000 after purchasing an additional 223,195 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in Carnival during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,715,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Carnival by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,841,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,571,000 after purchasing an additional 19,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Carnival during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Carnival in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Truist Financial set a $27.00 target price on Carnival in a research note on Monday. Northcoast Research started coverage on Carnival in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

NYSE CCL opened at $26.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Carnival Corporation has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $28.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average of $22.83.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

