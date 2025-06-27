Mill Capital Management LLC Sells 729 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mill Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.6% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $152.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.42. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $169.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.85 and its 200 day moving average is $153.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.65 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 24.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.84%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Leerink Partners downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

