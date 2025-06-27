Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stake Lowered by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,261 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,154,710 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $665,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 36,185 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,856,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petros Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.9% in the first quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.5%

NASDAQ META opened at $726.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $633.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $625.73. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $442.65 and a 12 month high of $740.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 8.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.89, for a total value of $365,837.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,145 shares in the company, valued at $19,839,129.05. This represents a 1.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 22,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.85, for a total transaction of $14,296,645.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,183 shares in the company, valued at $753,393.55. This represents a 94.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,831 shares of company stock worth $83,868,872. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on META. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $676.00 to $807.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $820.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $690.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $715.76.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

