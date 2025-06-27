Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Sava Infond d.o.o.

Sava Infond d.o.o. lifted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,185 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 4.0% of Sava Infond d.o.o.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sava Infond d.o.o.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $20,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. Petros Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Embree Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 2,188 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 2,526 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.36, for a total value of $3,334,383.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,855,043.68. The trade was a 23.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 13,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.13, for a total value of $9,670,686.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,928,955.27. This represents a 10.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,831 shares of company stock valued at $83,868,872 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

META opened at $726.09 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $442.65 and a 1 year high of $740.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $633.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $625.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.19%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on META. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $695.00 to $888.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $846.00 to $918.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $664.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $715.76.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

