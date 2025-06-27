Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Embree Financial Group

Embree Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,188 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the first quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.3% during the first quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 2,526 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Citrine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 64.2% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.36, for a total transaction of $3,334,383.52. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,855,043.68. The trade was a 23.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.13, for a total value of $1,025,052.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,834,277.94. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,831 shares of company stock worth $83,868,872. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $628.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $846.00 to $918.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $715.76.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $726.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $633.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $625.73. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $442.65 and a 12-month high of $740.91.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.19%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

