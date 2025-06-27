M3 Advisory Group LLC Sells 406 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

M3 Advisory Group LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.4% of M3 Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. M3 Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisory Group raised its stake in Alphabet by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 1,989 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 56,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% in the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 10,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Financial LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the first quarter. Jericho Financial LLP now owns 37,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Alphabet from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.17.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total transaction of $104,537.09. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,014.99. This represents a 4.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.90, for a total transaction of $32,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,544.70. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,195 shares of company stock valued at $35,764,898. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $173.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.36%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

