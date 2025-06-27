JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 397,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,782 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.5% in the first quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.5% in the first quarter. Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the first quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 59,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,571,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Capital Management LLC WI grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the first quarter. Park Capital Management LLC WI now owns 5,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.7%

JPM stock opened at $288.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $260.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $190.90 and a 12 month high of $289.41. The company has a market cap of $802.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,755,811.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,703,729.20. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total transaction of $1,536,908.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,583 shares in the company, valued at $17,197,873.08. The trade was a 8.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

