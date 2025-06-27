Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam Sells 23,597 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 23,597 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $1,825,935.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,677.94. The trade was a 34.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

eBay Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $73.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $79.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.73.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

