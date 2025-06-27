iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB opened at $93.90 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $96.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.3251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

