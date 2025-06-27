International Assets Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Ostrum Asset Management boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ostrum Asset Management now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCL stock opened at $295.81 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $130.08 and a fifty-two week high of $297.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $246.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $80.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 47.89% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is 24.92%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $305.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Macquarie dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $268.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.90.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $4,960,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 165,421 shares in the company, valued at $41,868,055.10. This represents a 10.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

