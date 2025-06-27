International Assets Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RDIV. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,960,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000.

Get Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RDIV opened at $47.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.88. The company has a market capitalization of $778.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.02.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.