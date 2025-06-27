International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 594 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Paychex by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its position in Paychex by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in Paychex by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Paychex by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Optivise Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Paychex by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,650 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total transaction of $544,762.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,709,408.75. This trade represents a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 price objective on Paychex and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra Research upgraded Paychex to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on Paychex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a $155.00 target price on Paychex and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Paychex from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $141.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.40 and a twelve month high of $161.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 29.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.00%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

