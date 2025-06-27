International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 365 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 142,700.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ HYLS opened at $41.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.32. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $39.49 and a 52 week high of $42.55.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

