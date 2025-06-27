International Assets Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,207,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,123,000 after acquiring an additional 19,216,938 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,162,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,960,000 after acquiring an additional 894,376 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,295,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,716,000 after acquiring an additional 105,087 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,076,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,926,000 after acquiring an additional 61,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,152,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,343,000 after acquiring an additional 186,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $91.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.90. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $73.17 and a twelve month high of $96.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

