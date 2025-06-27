International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 127.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,076 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Upstart by 71.2% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at $1,649,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 482.3% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Upstart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Upstart from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Upstart from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Upstart from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Upstart in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.42.

Upstart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $63.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.18. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $96.43. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.47 and a beta of 2.29.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 15.27% and a negative net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $213.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Upstart’s revenue was up 67.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $2,504,603.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,627.54. This represents a 44.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 13,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $634,658.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 311,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,624,391.32. The trade was a 4.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,450 shares of company stock worth $5,759,917 in the last quarter. 16.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Upstart Profile

(Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.