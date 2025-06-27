International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 163.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,839 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVL. Citigroup decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $122.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Roth Capital set a $100.00 target price on Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $685,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $390,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,065 shares in the company, valued at $5,993,431.50. This represents a 6.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,076. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $79.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.30, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.09 and a 12 month high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -42.11%.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

