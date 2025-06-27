International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $571,000 Stake in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,662 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Prospect Capital by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 69,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 10,906 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Prospect Capital by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 259,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 123,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Prospect Capital by 4,160.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 924,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prospect Capital

In other Prospect Capital news, CEO John F. Barry acquired 319,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $1,008,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 83,585,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,128,682.16. This represents a 0.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $3.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average is $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Prospect Capital Corporation has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $5.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $170.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.29 million. Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 36.07% and a positive return on equity of 12.43%.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 16.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -62.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PSEC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Prospect Capital from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Prospect Capital Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

