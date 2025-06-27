International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 106.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,232 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 691,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after buying an additional 7,590 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 534,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after buying an additional 25,342 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $312,000. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPE. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $84,534.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 0.6%

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $18.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.31. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $24.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.59%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

