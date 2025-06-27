International Assets Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMHI. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $17,256,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,303,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,302,000 after purchasing an additional 151,935 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,685,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 984,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,531,000 after purchasing an additional 90,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 671,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,449,000 after purchasing an additional 58,620 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $46.64 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $49.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.62.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.166 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.