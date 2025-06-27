International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 6,205 Shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,741 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Halliburton by 5.0% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 366,206 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after acquiring an additional 17,508 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Halliburton by 52.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 121,253 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 41,775 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its position in Halliburton by 5.0% in the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 31,801 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 13,675.2% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 17,219 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 17,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Halliburton Company has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.58.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

