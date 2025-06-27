International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 2,560 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

PGX stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $12.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.33.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.