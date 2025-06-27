International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 956 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 496,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,423,000 after acquiring an additional 11,571 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 166,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 27,523 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 614,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,386,000 after acquiring an additional 82,276 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 143,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.37 and a 1-year high of $29.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average of $27.03.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

