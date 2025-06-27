Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,207 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Globus Medical by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,305 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 4.2% during the first quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 3,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 62.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GMED shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

GMED stock opened at $58.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.80. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.48 and a fifty-two week high of $94.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Globus Medical had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $598.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical device company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

