Global Assets Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 1,479 Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 378,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,802,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 23,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

CINF stock opened at $145.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.78. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $114.41 and a 1-year high of $161.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.22.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.95%.

CINF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

