Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,744,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,660,736,000 after acquiring an additional 234,863 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,718,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,387,000 after purchasing an additional 331,595 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,227,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,393,000 after purchasing an additional 207,427 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,077,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Capital One Financial by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,433,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,564,000 after purchasing an additional 793,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.86.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total transaction of $329,444.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,244 shares in the company, valued at $11,175,682.80. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total transaction of $1,906,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,746.60. This represents a 32.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF opened at $210.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $211.58.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.15%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.