Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,405,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,594,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,256,294,000 after purchasing an additional 359,014 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,192,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $102,653,000 after purchasing an additional 320,150 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 17.4% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,167,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $84,085,000 after buying an additional 173,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 6,393.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 152,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after buying an additional 150,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Up 5.7%

Shares of ALB stock opened at $63.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.76. Albemarle Corporation has a 52 week low of $49.43 and a 52 week high of $113.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.44. Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALB has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Albemarle from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $68.00 price target on shares of Albemarle and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.62.

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

