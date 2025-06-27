Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Burlington Stores stock opened at $229.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.06. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $212.92 and a one year high of $298.89. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $237.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Travis Marquette sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.63, for a total value of $45,149.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,746.54. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.39, for a total transaction of $108,625.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,680.71. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BURL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $254.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $344.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target (down previously from $340.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.43.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

