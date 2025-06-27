Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $8,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 983,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,997,000 after purchasing an additional 53,738 shares during the period. SRN Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $922,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $13,008,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $532,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on EXPD. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.89.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 1.3%

EXPD stock opened at $113.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $131.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.38.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

