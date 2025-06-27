Equinix’s (EQIX) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1,200.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $970.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Equinix from $1,094.00 to $1,053.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a $850.00 target price on Equinix and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cfra Research raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Equinix from $978.00 to $1,018.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and six have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $977.30.

Shares of EQIX opened at $745.53 on Thursday. Equinix has a 52-week low of $701.41 and a 52-week high of $994.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $867.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $882.41. The company has a market capitalization of $72.93 billion, a PE ratio of 77.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.01 by $0.66. Equinix had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.86 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinix will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.01%.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.41, for a total transaction of $86,941.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,274,664.29. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total transaction of $2,609,599.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,508,409.65. This trade represents a 23.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,176 shares of company stock worth $2,808,008. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 40.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 42 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 0.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 5.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

