Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,023,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,265,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,556,000 after buying an additional 51,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $105.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $76.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.57 and a 200-day moving average of $87.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.25. Eastman Chemical Company has a twelve month low of $70.90 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

