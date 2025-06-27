Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 25.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,658,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,602,000 after acquiring an additional 697,630 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $136,974,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Clean Harbors by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,044,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $930,707,000 after buying an additional 592,341 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $57,956,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 369,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,138,000 after purchasing an additional 117,718 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Clean Harbors from $268.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Clean Harbors from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.67.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $230.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.29 and a 12-month high of $267.11. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 15.47%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.17, for a total value of $689,460.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,391,669.16. This trade represents a 5.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren States sold 836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.17, for a total transaction of $189,078.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,864.07. This represents a 6.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,112 shares of company stock worth $3,416,406. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

