Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Trims Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 314,273 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,341 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $10,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 196.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 889 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 78.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $31.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $36.12.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The airline reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 7.27%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LUV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Melius Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Airlines

In related news, Director Gregg A. Saretsky purchased 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.29 per share, for a total transaction of $100,154.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,102.49. This trade represents a 32.74% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David P. Hess purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.52 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,097.12. The trade was a 47.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

