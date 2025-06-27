Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 1,803 Shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $6,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 929.9% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

FOXA stock opened at $56.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Fox Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.82 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.17. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.51.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17. FOX had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on FOX from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FOX from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Cfra Research upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.53.

In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 5,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $310,459.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,316.51. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

