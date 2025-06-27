Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Raises Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,789 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Expedia Group worth $10,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $670,565,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $80,206,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,976,472 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $368,276,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 854,262 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $159,175,000 after buying an additional 361,543 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 18,141.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 353,346 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $59,397,000 after buying an additional 351,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $174.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.08.

Expedia Group Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $166.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.40. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.20 and a 12-month high of $207.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The online travel company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

