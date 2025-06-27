Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $7,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 514.3% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 663.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $74.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 97.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.25. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.37 and a twelve month high of $130.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $758.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.64 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 694.74%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

