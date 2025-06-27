Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $8.92 Million Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $8,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 218.5% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 71.4% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $332,982.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,429.12. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $457.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $425.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.98. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 1 year low of $309.01 and a 1 year high of $491.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 49.73% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ULTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.22.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

