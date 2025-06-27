Centerpoint Advisory Group Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Centerpoint Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,989 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisory Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.17.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $173.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.57. The company has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 9.36%.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total value of $104,537.09. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,014.99. The trade was a 4.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $5,153,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,717,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,917,877.76. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,195 shares of company stock worth $35,764,898 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

