Capstone Capital LLC Has $204,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capstone Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.2% of Capstone Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Capstone Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Capital & Planning LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 50,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,716,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $203.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.17.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $173.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.36%.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $5,742,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,555,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,452,029.28. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.90, for a total transaction of $32,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,544.70. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 216,195 shares of company stock worth $35,764,898. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

