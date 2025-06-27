Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 3,282 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,282 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $7,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PFG opened at $78.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $91.98.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.02). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.