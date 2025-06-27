Best Music Stocks To Consider – June 25th

Apple, Amazon.com, and Alibaba Group are the three Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks are the publicly traded shares of companies operating in the music industry—this includes streaming platforms, record labels, instrument manufacturers, concert promoters and music-tech firms. By buying these stocks, investors gain exposure to revenue streams such as streaming royalties, licensing fees, live-event ticket sales and digital downloads. Their market performance is influenced by consumer listening trends, technological innovation and the health of live touring. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.01. 25,400,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,403,273. Apple has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.29 and a 200 day moving average of $220.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

AMZN stock traded down $1.20 on Wednesday, reaching $211.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,283,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,000,280. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.46. 7,610,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,930,043. The firm has a market cap of $272.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $148.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.49.

