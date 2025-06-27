Best Large Cap Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 25th

NVIDIA, Tesla, Invesco QQQ, Coinbase Global, and Circle Internet Group are the five Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large-cap stocks are shares of companies with a large market capitalization, typically measured in tens of billions of dollars or more. These firms tend to be well-established industry leaders with stable revenues and solid balance sheets. Investors often choose large-cap stocks for their relative safety, liquidity and steady, if modest, growth potential. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA stock traded up $6.18 on Wednesday, hitting $154.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,435,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,148,313. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $154.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $13.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $327.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,368,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,725,204. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $309.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.48. Tesla has a twelve month low of $182.00 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.54, a P/E/G ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $540.75. 34,002,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,700,414. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $543.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $503.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $503.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Coinbase Global stock traded up $6.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $351.48. 25,714,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,516,877. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.34. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $142.58 and a twelve month high of $368.92. The firm has a market cap of $89.23 billion, a PE ratio of 65.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COIN

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Shares of NYSE:CRCL traded down $21.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.30. The company had a trading volume of 44,341,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,764,609. Circle Internet Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.99. The firm has a market cap of $44.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -15,908.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRCL

Further Reading