Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $14,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,829,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,254,899,000 after buying an additional 1,751,857 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Humana by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,198,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,587,345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264,045 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Humana by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,609,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $915,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Humana by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $729,658,000 after acquiring an additional 63,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Humana by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,397,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $608,348,000 after acquiring an additional 550,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of HUM opened at $240.24 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.45 and a fifty-two week high of $406.46. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $242.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $1.51. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $326.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Humana from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price objective on Humana and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $268.00 target price on Humana and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.76.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

