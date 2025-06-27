Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dover were worth $10,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Dover by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Dover by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Dover by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. SRN Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Dover by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 54,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,224,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on DOV shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $244.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.58.

Dover Stock Performance

DOV opened at $183.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.78. Dover Corporation has a 1 year low of $143.04 and a 1 year high of $222.31. The stock has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Dover had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.